We've now got fresh information and images of the cancelled Warhammer racing game Kult of Speed, thanks to Games That Weren't and Steve Cook.

Planned for release by Electronic Arts in 1994 on the Amiga, Mega Drive and MS-DOS PC, the game features Ork racers on motorcycles and would allow extensive customisation and upgrades, Road Rash-style combat, two-player split-screen and even a track editor.

Development began in 1993, with the team consisting of Simon Etchells (product manager), Kevin Shrapnell (producer), Darren Clarke (programmer) and Lloyd Baker (role unknown). The Mega Drive version was dropped fairly early on, and while Kult of Speed was scheduled for release in June 1994, it was never released.

It's not known exactly why the game was cancelled, but in 1994, 3D was becoming more and more viable as new hardware appeared, so perhaps it was decided that the project wasn't commercially viable.

According to Games That Weren't, Kult of Speed was at quite an advanced stage of development, so perhaps we'll see the unreleased prototype appear at some stage.