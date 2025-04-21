The Casio Loopy is one of many consoles released in the '90s which failed to make the impact intended by its manufacturer. Like the PC-FX, Bandai Pippin and FM Towns Marty, it was exclusive to Japan, but was unique in that it included a built-in thermal printer for creating stickers and was aimed at younger female gamers.

Given the obscure nature of the console, it should perhaps come as no great shock to learn that it's only now getting its first English localisation, an unofficial translation of the 1995 game Puppy Love Story / Wanwan Aijou Monogatari.

This visual novel is notable for featuring a script penned by Kenji Terada, who worked on the first three Final Fantasy games as a scenario writer. Terada enjoyed a career in animation prior to moving into video games, and also worked on titles such as Dark Wizard, Eternal Eyes and Batman: Dark Tomorrow.

Like many of the Casio Loopy's games, Puppy Love Story is aimed at a young audience. The total play time is around two hours and consists mainly of basic puzzles and short mini-games.

You can experience this game in English either via emulation or on original hardware using the "Floopy Drive" flash cart.