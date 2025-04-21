If you're someone who regularly finds themselves nostalgic for the days of Windows 3.1, you may be interested to learn about the release of Windows GBS — a new homebrew title developed for the Nintendo Game Boy that aims to bring some of its best features to the legendary handheld (h/t: Retro Dodo).

Developed by RubenRetro in GB Studio (a popular tool for creating Game Boy games), it is a software package of sorts that contains a recreation of the iconic procrastination tool Minesweeper, as well as an in-built Media Player that can be used while exploring the other apps, and a Paint program that is compatible with Game Boy Printer. The Media Player includes samples created by the chiptune composer Beatscribe, while the paint program will allow you to draw your own pixel art, which you can then obviously print off and share with others.



This is your chance. The wait is almost over.⏳💾Next week, the new batch of #GBSWindows will be ready.If you missed it last time...This is your chance. pic.twitter.com/9Ym80fzHY8 April 16, 2025

Needless to say, it's a pretty interesting use of the classic handheld and has already proven popular with fans of the Nintendo device.

Last month, when it was released as a €40 physical package, it sold out almost immediately, forcing the developer to work on a second batch.

This later restock went on sale on on Etsy on April 17th (courtesy of RubenRetro's publisher CajasRetro) but again sold out, leading the distributor to announce that a third restock is on the way in the coming weeks.





Thank you so much for your continued support 💗 They sold out in less than 24 hours 🔥Stay tuned in the coming weeks; we'll be working to have a third restock of GB WINDOWS 💻 from @_rubenretro_ Thank you so much for your continued support 💗 https://t.co/ifDI8BShhn April 18, 2025

We recommend following RubenRetro or CajasRetro's social media channels to be alerted when that happens.