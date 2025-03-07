The retro publisher InCube8 Games and British developer Elite are teaming up to reissue the 1991 Game Boy title Dragon's Lair: The Legend both physically and digitally.

The game, in case you've never heard of it, is based on the hugely popular 1983 arcade machine, developed RDI Video Systems, which featured animation from the legendary animator Don Bluth. However, it represents a massive departure in terms of its story and gameplay.

Whereas the original Dragon's Lair saw players watching an interactive movie filled with gorgeous graphics and expertly designed characters, this handheld offering instead cut out most of the supporting cast and switched the action to be more of a generic sidescroller. This is in part due to the limitations of the hardware, but also because of the game being a reskin of Elite's 1985 ZX Spectrum game Roller Coaster). A more faithful adaptation was later released for the Game Boy Color in 2001, by Digital Eclipse (which we covered here on the site last year).

The new rerelease of Dragon's Lair: The Legend is reportedly based on the European version of the game, which features additional improvements over the North American release, such as "refined jumping mechanics", "extra lives", and "no fall damage". The physical edition is planned to ship in April and can be pre-ordered here. Meanwhile, the digital edition is available to buy here.

Here's what you can expect from both:

Standard Edition ($44.99) includes: -Sealed box

-Clear cartridge

-Clear cartridge protector

-Instruction booklet

-Stickers sheet

-Silkscreened PCB with Dragon's Lair Logo on the back side Digital Edition ($4.99) Includes: -Game ROM

-PDF Instructions booklet

-Game cover art

Given the game isn't too expensive on the secondhand market, we're not exactly sure who this new rerelease is for. But if you feel like picking up your own copy, you can do so now by heading over to the InCube8 Games website.