Retro accessory maker Hyperkin has issued an apology on social media after a series of fumbled launches and heavily delayed releases.

The company has an unfortunate track record of announcing products and then going quiet on them for ages; for example, the RetroN GX was revealed back in 2022 but is only now coming to market. Likewise, the Mega 95 portable Genesis was revealed last year but is yet to be seen.

Fans have also taken issue with the recent announcement of recooked guitar controllers, which only work on Wii and PS3. Some have accused Hyperkin of simply reusing unsold stock, and the guitars have been compared unfavourably to those produced by rival CRKD, which work on modern platforms.

imagine seeing two companies announce brand new guitars for modern consoles and decide "yeah, time to repackage our old stock wii guitars from 2009" — Magma (@magmaronii) January 1, 2025

The company has also come under fire for apparently using AI to generate images relating to the guitars:

I bet my ass that the speaker was made with AI — andmind (@Andmind87) March 6, 2025

"We owe you an apology," begins Hyperkin's statement. "The Hyperkin team has taken time to reflect on our values as a company. We have overpromised and under-delivered. We failed to properly communicate and let down countless fans in the community with our lack of transparency. We are sincerely sorry."

Hyperkin cites the aforementioned guitar controllers as "examples of us failing to communicate," adding that "there are no excuses and we take full responsibility for these mistakes. Trust is earned, not given, and we recognize that we have a lot of work to do to earn yours back with our modern guitar controller that is still being worked on."

The statement then hints that a change in leadership at the company will result in more transparency. "It's time to break the habit," Hyperkin continues. "Our past administration, that was eager to announce projects still early in development, will no longer set an example for the new team we are building here at Hyperkin. Many changes have been made over the past six months. As this new team gets a bearing on the current situation, we will make it our sole mission to be better than before."

The company outlines three key points which show how things are changing in the future:

- Transparency: We will only share product updates when we are absolutely confident in their progress.

- Consistent Connection: If a hiccup does arise, we will keep you informed more regularly to ensure you're never left guessing.

- Uncompromising Quality: It is our mission to improve our quality control and reach out to the community for feedback when possible. Our goal is to deliver hardware that exceeds expectations.

"For every victory, there will be an announcement," adds the firm. "For every shortcoming, there will be a statement. Thank you to our fans, supporters, and multiple communities that have put up with our missteps. We don't want to fail you again. As the new Hyperkin, we are open, we are here, and we will strive to be better."