Two of Rare's classic early '90s titles are getting physical re-releases this year, it has been revealed.

R.C. Pro-Am II (NES) was originally released by Tradewest in 1992 and is the sequel to the popular remote-controlled racing title. The second game, Battletoads & Double Dragon on the Game Boy, is from 1993 and is based on the NES and SNES versions.

R.C. Pro-AM II will be released on a cart which runs on both NTSC and PAL NES consoles. Both will be available in 'collector's edition' format.

The titles will be available to pre-order from Castlemania Games later today. The pre-order campaign runs until April 13th.