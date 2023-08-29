Retro-Bit continues to do amazing work in the world of physical reissues, and we were lucky enough to get our hands on two of the company's latest offerings: Battletoads & Double Dragon on the SNES and Gleylancer on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

Both are given the usual Retro-Bit treatment, with special carts, full-colour manuals and other physical goodies. Battletoads & Double Dragon was created by Rare and joins the NES version in Retro-Bit's ever-expanding range.

Shmup Gleylancer was a Japanese exclusive back in the day and has become one of the most expensive Genesis games on the secondary market. It has been reissued in Japan twice via Columbus Circle and is also available digitally on modern-day consoles like the Switch. Retro-Bit's version marks the first time the game has been released in its original format in the West.