As spotted by RetroRGB, the Japanese hardware developer GeekyFab has just announced a new USB-C adapter for the Sega Saturn 3D Control Pad (or the "Multi-Controller" as it is known in Japan).

The Sega Saturn 3D Control Pad was originally launched back in 1996 and was one of the first controllers to feature an analog stick in addition to a D-Pad for more precise 3D movement. It was designed to work exclusively with the Sega Saturn hardware, but now thanks to this new device (which plugs into the top of the controller) you can transform it into a modern gamepad in order to connect it to a PC.

According to GeekyFab's website, they decided to create the adapter as they felt it was a shame to let the classic controller go to waste, especially considering how durable it has proven to be over the years. The creator, therefore, wanted to give people another reason to dust off their hardware, by making it compatible with more modern operating systems, including the ones that are listed below:

Retro Freak

Windows10

Windows11

Raspberry PI 3 Raspberry Pi OS Recalbox for RASPBERRY PI 3 RetroPi 4.7.1 for RASPBERRY PI 2/3

Raspberry PI 4 Raspberry Pi OS Recalbox for RASPBERRY PI 4/400 RetroPi 4.7.1 for RASPBERRY PI 4/400



You place an order now on Booth or Kadenkan for ¥2,980 (roughly $20/£16) or sign up for a restock notice. The project is also open-source, with GeekyFab sharing a PDF of the circuit board and a closer look at its software on GitHub for people to look at.