HAL Laboratory's Japanese-exclusive Super Famicom adventure Metal Slader Glory: Director's Cut has just got an unofficial English fan translation.

Released in the year 2000, the game was distributed on a Nintendo Power cartridge and is widely considered to be the last official release for the Nintendo console (not counting homebrews and reproductions).

It is a remake of the costly 1991 Nintendo Famicom title (directed by Yoshimiru Hoshi, and produced by Satoru Iwata) a title which proved to be one of the most expensive Famicom games ever produced and a project that nearly drove HAL Laboratory to financial ruin before Nintendo stepped in to rescue the company, recognizing their potential.

The Famicom original was translated back in 2018 by Star Crusaders, but now thanks to this latest patch from FCandChill, Her-Saki, and TheMajinZenki it's now possible to play the Super Famicom remake in English as well, from start to finish.

The Super Famicom remake is mostly the same as the original but features enhanced graphics, sound, and some bonus scenes.

#nes #famicom pic.twitter.com/UuaWdjXI12 For Metal Slader Glory, here's a side-by-side between the NES and SNES versions. The game is an audio-visual delight and the NES version looks like a SNES game. With a great story to boot, it's a true hidden gem! #metalsladerglory March 11, 2025

You can download the patch now from romhack.ing.