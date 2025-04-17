Sega's Super Scaler racers from the '80s hold a special place in the heart of many a gamer, and Hang-On (and its 'Super' sequel) are especially beloved.

Boasting two-wheeled racing action that's impressively fast even by modern standards, the Hang-On series sired many imitators—but the most recent is notable for being on the humble Game Boy Color.

Developed by Rocketship Park's Shane McCafferty, Hero GP is described as "a 3D racing game which pays homage to the classic 3D retro racers of yesteryear. The aim of the game is simple: prove your worth as you compete in challenging races around the globe to become the ultimate racing champion."

McCafferty is the same developer behind other Game Boy offerings such as Cave Dave, Starseed and Hoonigans. Nitro, another of his titles, is already pretty close to Sega's OutRun thematically, but McCafferty has stated that he's ready to do a proper tribute to Yu Suzuki's 1986 classic soon.

Should I make Outrun for Game Boy next? 😮 — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-03-31T06:09:45.062Z

Make sure you pay the very reasonable $1 required to download Hero GP (and try out some of McCafferty's other games, too) to ensure that this noble project comes to fruition.