Hyperkin has released a new update on its upcoming PC Engine / TG-16 clone, the RetroN GX (thanks Gamesradar!).

According to this latest information, the console will now be released on August 20th, 2025, having obviously missed the May release date, which was announced earlier this year in February. It will cost $99.99 to order, and will be available to buy from both Amazon and the company's official website (note: the price has still not been updated yet).

In the new video, which was shared alongside the announcement, Hyperkin made a special point of showing off the new firmware for the device, which seeks to improve upon many of the issues that were highlighted in early reviews back in March of this year from YouTubers like Gamesack and MetalJesusRocks — issues such as poor compatibility with the PC Engine library and frame rate pacing problems.

The video description, for instance, also includes a set of patch notes, which lists various frame rate improvements, audio improvements, UI changes, among other changes, in the hopes of showing that the company is striving to make the device the best it can be.

You can read the full patch notes here.

Original Story: Back in 2022, Hyperkin officially revealed its PC Engine / TG-16 clone, the RetroN GX. Like the company's other consoles, it uses software emulation to replicate the performance of NEC and Hudson's iconic 8-bit system.

It was reported that the console wouldn't be seen until 2023 due to component shortages, but it seems we've had to wait a little bit longer than that.

According to Guinea Pig Games, the RetroN GX launches in May of this year and will cost £76 / $95.

"Experience the golden era of gaming like never before with the RetroN GX," reads the official product description. "The ultimate way to play your original TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine cartridges in stunning 720p HD. Whether you're reliving classic adventures or discovering retro gems for the first time, the RetroN GX delivers a seamless experience with crystal-clear visuals, multiple aspect ratio options (4:3 & 16:9), and customizable video enhancements like scanlines and smoothing. Take control of your gameplay with quick saves, save states, and a 12-frame rewind feature to conquer those impossible levels. Designed for retro enthusiasts, the RetroN GX brings classic gaming into the modern era—no compromises, just pure nostalgia."

Here's the feature list, too:

Hot swappable: You can swap games in and out while you are playing, so if you get frustrated or just want a change of pace, you can simply pull the game out while the system is running and insert another one!

HD Gameplay: Experience your favorite classics like never before with crisp 720p visuals! Switch between 4:3 and 16:9 for the perfect retro feel.

Rewind: Made a wrong move? Turn back time and retry instantly with up to 12-frame rewind—no regrets, just victories!

Quick Save: Pause, save, and jump back in at any moment. Get back to the action with ease!

Video Enhancers: Customize your visuals with Scanlines for that old-school CRT feel, Black & White for a vintage vibe, or Smooth for a modern touch!

USB Ports: 2 USB ports for other controller compatibility.

Controller Included: Includes one of Hyperkin's Specialist Controllers!

Please note: The Retron GX DOES NOT support Flash drives such as the Turbo Everdrive or any variation.

While many will prefer FPGA over software-based emulation, the RetroN GX is significantly cheaper than the Analogue Duo—although that particular machine has the added benefit of CD support.