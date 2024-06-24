The PC Engine has to offer one of the most fascinating families of hardware the world of gaming has ever seen. We got the basic Engine (known as the TurboGrafx-16 in North America), the CD-ROM attachment (the first of its kind for any console), the all-in-one Duo, the handheld PC Engine GT, the laptop-style LT and even the ill-fated SuperGrafx – all within the space of a few years.

We also got the PC Engine Shuttle, one of the rarest versions of the console. Released in 1989, this was a cost-reduced variant of the original machine aimed at younger players, and, as its name suggests, it's shaped like a spaceship.

If you're getting into the world of PC Engine collecting today, the Shuttle is perhaps the worst choice – but that doesn't mean it's not a desirable piece of hardware. YouTube channel Macho Nacho Productions picked one up from Japan for a reasonable price and decided to comprehensively refurbish and upgrade the machine.

The work included fitting Zaxour’s Turbonanza mod, deep-cleaning the entire system and replacing all of the old capacitors with new ones. The end result is a PC Engine Shuttle that looks, sounds and plays better than ever – but it also gives us one of the cosiest, most relaxing videos we've seen in a long time.