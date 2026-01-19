When we reviewed the TrimUI Brick back in December 2024, we were impressed with the pocket-friendly emulation-based handheld, but had a couple of minor complaints.

Among them was the lack of an analogue stick, which dampened the experience somewhat of playing N64 and Sega Dreamcast games on the handheld, and the size of the handheld(which we anticipated might have been a little too small for some people's tastes).

It appears, however, that the company has heard our complaints "loud and clear", officially teasing a new version of the device called the TrimUI Brick Pocket Pro (thanks Retro Dodo). This introduces a pair of dual analogue sticks, as well as a slightly larger 4-inch screen (as opposed to 3.2 inch screen seen on the original model).

The device was teased on TrimUI's social media earlier today, with the announcement that essentially amounts to a gif of the handheld in darkness, with the face buttons obscured. This shows off the pair of LED sticks, as well as the LED start/select buttons seen on the previous model.

Beyond that, it's hard to make out anything else, though a leaked image of the device has seemingly been posted already on social media, courtesy of Jutleys of RG Handhelds (via RetroDeadFred), giving us what could potentially be our first proper look at the device.

Hello Brick With Sticks *credit to Jutleys of RG Handhelds pic.twitter.com/Iltp96oDS1 January 18, 2026

TrimUI is describing the device as "the perfect balance between retro nostalgia and pro performance" and claims it will release at some point in 2026.

Right now, there's no indication on whether there's any other improvements, but we'll keep you posted when more information is available.