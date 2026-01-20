Hyperkin isn't the swiftest company when it comes to getting announced products out of the door, as we've recently seen with the Mega95 handheld.

Revealed at the start of 2024, the portable Sega Genesis hadn't been mentioned until last week, when Hyperkin admitted it was having some teething troubles with the device.

Taking this into account, it might be wise to temper any expectations of a portable N64 from the company – even though it has fanned the flames somewhat by claiming to one fan that it could happen "potentially in the future" (thanks, Games Radar).

While this is a long way off from being an official confirmation, Hyperkin does seem to suggest that a handheld N64 is on the horizon – after all, it has already tackled the SNES with the SupaBoy.

However, it has been added that no device will launch in the next year or two, so don't expect to see this anytime soon.