The market for pocket-sized Game Boy-style emulation handhelds is pretty saturated right now, with devices like the Miyoo Mini Plus and Anbernic RG35XX already offering solid performance at a reasonable price. You wouldn't think there was any room for other options, but the TrimUI Brick (which starts at $80) proves that, with the right approach, it's always worth being open to alternatives.

TrimUI isn't a company that has the fame of rivals such as Anbernic and Retroid, but it produces solid products nonetheless – and the Brick certainly feels like a cut above many other alternatives when it comes to design and build quality. The multi-colour LED lights on the front and rear are truly eye-catching, and the unit has a solid feel to it that isn't often present in handhelds in this price range. The back panel, for example, is made of metal.

The TrimUI's 3.2″ IPS Display has a resolution of 1024×768 pixels and is both bright and impactful. The D-pad and buttons are also great, although the former might be a little too small for some people. The four face buttons are decent, too, and the four in-line shoulder buttons on the back can be swapped out for alternative options, which are bundled in the box.

As is the case with other Linux-based emulation handhelds, you're not running physical carts here, like on the Analogue Pocket, but ROMs loaded into various emulators. The Brick's UI is pretty easy to navigate, and loading ROMs up is as simple as transferring them to the MicroSD card from your computer.

Display 3.2 inches, 1024x768 pixels IPS, fully laminated OS Linux OS (Stock OS)

CrossMix OS (Specially customized systems) CPU Allwinner A133P (A133 plus) 1.8GHZ GPU Imagination PowerVR GE8300 660MHz RAM 1GB LPDDR4x FALSH 8GB emmc WiFi WLAN 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth BT2.1 + EDR/4.2 Battery 3000mah, 5 hours of battery life Interface Bottom type-C, USB charging port + OTG function; top type-C, USB host, can be plugged into USB handle Charging & USB USB type-C charging, 5V/1.5A charging, support shutdown charging. 500mA limit under USB data transmission Weight 159g Dimensions 10.99 x 7.32 x 1.18 x 19.9 cm

In terms of power, the TrimUI Brick has an Allwinner A133P CPU calling the shots, and that means you can emulate consoles all the way up to the Dreamcast – in theory. While Dreamcast games do indeed run acceptably on the system (with a few exceptions), the lack of an analogue stick means you'll have to rely solely on digital input, which does dampen the experience somewhat. The same can be said of playing N64 games on the device.

However, consoles that predominantly use digital input – SNES, Mega Drive, Game Boy Advance, PS1 – all work brilliantly on this little thing. Meanwhile, the 3000mAh battery is good for around five hours of play, and charges via a USB-C connection.

The TrimUI Brick is a solid option if you're looking for pocket-sized emulation power that's easy to carry around with you. The main sticking point is the lack of analogue control. It might also be too small for people with exceptionally large hands.

On the plus side, however, this is a compact and attractive handheld with a good screen and enough processing grunt to play 8 and 16-bit classics with ease. If you've found other devices lacking when it comes to build quality and overall design chops, then the TrimUI Brick is definitely worth a look.

Great design and build quality

Powerful enough to emulate most retro titles No analogue stick

Might be too small for some people

Great 8/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Thanks to Mechdiy for supplying the TrimUI Brick used in this review.