The GameCube has a reputation for being a fighting game console, thanks mainly to the fact that Super Smash Bros. Melee exists on it. There are also titles like Soulcalibur II and Capcom vs. SNK 2: EO on the system, so you can see the wisdom in positioning a new third-party pad as a next-gen combat option, first and foremost.

That's what Retro Fighters has done with its new BattlerGC Pro controller, which is the first in the company's 'Pro Edition' series of pads and improves on the existing BattlerGC. This upgraded variant features a new design (which is very similar to its StrikerDC controller), improved internals and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, making it understandably attractive for those GameCube fans who demand the very best controller for Nintendo's boxy beauty.

First things first, the BattlerGC Pro is a really comfortable controller to use. The design has more in common with the Switch Pro Controller than it does with the original GameCube pad, and that's no bad thing in my book; this feels nice to use and offers the typically excellent built quality we've all come to expect from Retro Fighters' products.

The headline news here is that the analogue sticks used on the BattlerGC Pro make use of Hall effect technology, which means there are no moving parts rubbing against one another – which should ensure that stick drift never happens. Furthermore, both the main stick and the C-Stick are custom-built by Retro Fighters; they're not generic, drop-in components, as many other third-party controller makers use. They feel fantastic.

The D-pad is also a significant improvement over the one seen on the original GameCube controller, although it's still located in roughly the same place, which I feel makes it a little awkward for 2D games. The face buttons are laid out in pretty much an identical fashion to Nintendo's pad, which at least keeps things familiar for long-time fans of the console. All of the digital inputs have a decent amount of travel and clicky-ness.

The analogue triggers (denoted ZL and ZR here) – a groundbreaking feature for the console back in the day – are present and correct, but, unlike the original pad, they tilt (like modern triggers) rather than push straight in, and they emit a satisfying digital 'click' when pressed down far enough. You've also got two Z buttons on the top edge (referred to as L and R), which make more sense when you consider that the controller is also compatible with the Switch and PC, so four shoulder buttons are a must.

On the back of the controller, you'll find two extra buttons – P1 and P2 – which rest underneath your fingertips. These can be programmed to clone the input of any of the other action buttons. I often find that these buttons are prone to getting accidentally pressed during play, but perhaps that's just me being clumsy. You can, of course, leave them unmapped if you wish.

Like Nintendo's iconic WaveBird pad, there's no wire on the BattlerGC Pro. If you're using it with the GameCube, the bundled wireless dongle gives the benefit of low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. This dongle can also be used with the Wii and Wii U (on the latter with the GameCube adapter). There's also a USB dongle in the box which allows you to benefit from 2.4 GHz connection on Switch or PC.

Alternatively, you can switch the controller into Bluetooth mode using the toggle on the back and pair it with your Switch or PC over a Bluetooth connection. While this removes the need for a separate wireless dongle to be used, it has a higher degree of latency than a 2.4GHz connection. There are other benefits to using Bluetooth, however, such as the ability to awaken your Switch from sleep mode – this isn't available when using the 2.4GHz connection. Both modes have a 30-foot wireless range, according to Retro Fighters.

The BattlerGC Pro has an internal rechargeable battery that delivers around ten hours of use on a single charge, which takes about two and a half hours. It can be topped up using the USB-C port on the top edge of the controller (there's a USB-A to USB-C cable included in the box). The downside here is that the battery isn't easily replaceable, which means the controller could end up having a finite lifespan – something which the WaveBird, with its AA batteries, avoids.

Like Retro Fighters' other controllers, the BattlerGC Pro doesn't disappoint. It has an agreeable ergonomic design, a long-lasting battery, drift-free sticks, and additional connectivity options that allow you to use it with hardware other than the original GameCube.

Is the BattlerGC Pro worth the upgrade if you already own the original BattlerGC? That all depends. I personally find the layout of the BattlerGC Pro to be superior, and it has the added benefit of Bluetooth connectivity and programmable rear buttons. I also like the fact that the BattlerGC Pro has a "proper" C-Stick, unlike the previous model, which had two identical analogue sticks (which, it's worth pointing out, didn't use Hall sensors).

I personally think this is one of the best pad options for the GameCube available right now and certainly one of the best third-party options on the market. Purists might scoff at the fact that it ignores the design language of the original controller, but I think this is a superior choice nonetheless.

Fantastic design with great inputs

Drift-free sticks

Option of 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

Works with GameCube, Switch, PC, Wii and Wii U The battery cannot be replaced easily

Some might feel the programmable rear buttons get in the way

Excellent 9/10

