Update [ ]: Despite missing its proposed October 10th, 2025, release date, the creators of Super Mario Bros. CD, the upcoming Super Mario World hack inspired by a fictional CD-based Famicom console, have stated it is 'workin' on it' in a brand new video update, posted this year, on January 7th.

It's been a while since we last covered Super Mario Bros. CD here on the site, and there have admittedly been a few updates since we last wrote about the project that we've managed to overlook.

Two demos, for instance, are now available to download over on the project's website, including a demo from February of last year and another, later version that was used for special events, including a community speedrun competition.

The first demo features five levels (Grasslands, Underground, Athletic, Golden Jungle, and Beach) and gives a taste of the CD-quality audio that will feature in the finished version. The latter, meanwhile, contains only two playable levels (Grasslands and Beach) but packs in various bug fixes, as well as changes to the graphics, some level tweaks, sound improvements, and more.

You can find out more information about the project over on its website, including details on who is involved, what emulators actually support the hack (without or without its MSU-1 audio), and how to get it up and running.

No updated release date has been announced, but the creators are encouraging players to "hang in there" while they continue working away on the project.

Original Story [ ]: A trailer recently dropped online for a new Super Mario World ROM hack that aims to imagine what a Super Mario Bros. game might have looked like had it been released on a fictional CD-based version of the NES / Nintendo Famicom.

Super Mario Bros. CD, as the project is called, is the work of the ROM hacker King Mayro and a team of other musicians, artists, and graphic designers.

It takes advantage of MSU-1 enhanced audio to feature CD-quality music and also uses SNES's Mode 0 background mode extensively throughout its levels to feature an additional layer of detail that is not possible with the more commonly used Mode 1.





A full trailer showcasing a few environments, as well as a few things to expect from SMBCD! We've posted the video to YouTube as well as a SMWC3 thread: https://t.co/fL4gNoG814 pic.twitter.com/bd1QDnBTeY Hopefully this tides you all over while we're hard at work on SMBCD updates. February 24, 2024

The trailer for the hack is exactly 1 minute 30 seconds long and gives a look at some of the environments players will be able to visit including gem-filled caverns, colourful coastlines, dark forests, and Egypt-themed stages. It will apparently feature 40 unique levels and themes in total, packed with unique enemies and gimmicks, as well as new and returning power-ups.

The release date is set for October 10th, 2025, so there's evidently still a lot of work left to do on the project. But hopefully, we'll be able to see more of it before then.