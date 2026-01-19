When you're discussing the birth of the modern fighting video game, then Konami's 1984 coin-op Yie Ar Kung-Fu is likely to crop up fairly regularly.
Alongside Data East's Karate Champ – released in May of the same year, just a few months before Konami's effort – Yie Ar Kung-Fu gave us special moves, the ability to jump and a health meter, elements which would become commonplace in future fighting games, such as Final Fight and Street Fighter.
While it's certainly an influential release, Yie Ar Kung-Fu was only ported to a single console back in the 1980s, the NES (a host of home computer ports were made available, however).
Thankfully, homebrew coder André Azevedo is looking to change that by bringing Konami's classic to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, using the SGDK development platform. You can download a demo version from the social media post above.
Yie Ar Kung-Fu was followed by a home computer exclusive sequel in 1986. Konami would also release Shao-Lin's Road in 1985, which was positioned as a successor to the Yie Ar Kung-Fu.