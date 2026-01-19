When you're discussing the birth of the modern fighting video game, then Konami's 1984 coin-op Yie Ar Kung-Fu is likely to crop up fairly regularly.

Alongside Data East's Karate Champ – released in May of the same year, just a few months before Konami's effort – Yie Ar Kung-Fu gave us special moves, the ability to jump and a health meter, elements which would become commonplace in future fighting games, such as Final Fight and Street Fighter.

While it's certainly an influential release, Yie Ar Kung-Fu was only ported to a single console back in the 1980s, the NES (a host of home computer ports were made available, however).

#sgdk #segamegadrive #genesis #arcade



I've been trying to port a retro arcade fighting game with SGDK. Called Yie Ar Kung Fu from Arcade, not NES.



TODO

-Bugs, Bugs, Bugs



I'm sharing the build so everyone can test and enjoy!pic.twitter.com/ZZe5BVjnS8 I've been trying to port a retro arcade fighting game with SGDK. Called Yie Ar Kung Fu from Arcade, not NES.TODO-Bugs, Bugs, BugsI'm sharing the build so everyone can test and enjoy! https://t.co/IddAUBA39F January 17, 2026

Thankfully, homebrew coder André Azevedo is looking to change that by bringing Konami's classic to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, using the SGDK development platform. You can download a demo version from the social media post above.

Yie Ar Kung-Fu was followed by a home computer exclusive sequel in 1986. Konami would also release Shao-Lin's Road in 1985, which was positioned as a successor to the Yie Ar Kung-Fu.