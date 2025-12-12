Update [ ]: Publisher Shinyuden has confirmed that Vixen 357 will begin shipping worldwide on June 30th, 2026, and that, "due to strong demand from collectors and retro enthusiasts", it has extended the preorder period until May 31st, 2026.

Original Story [ ]: Publisher Shinyuden has revealed that the much-delayed Western release of Masaya's Vixen 357 is still happening – and pre-orders open today.

The game was originally released back in 1992 in Japan, the game was developed by Masaya's Career Soft internal team, the same group which produced other SPRGs such as Elthlead (PC-8801, MSX2), Gaia no Monshou (PC-8801, PC Engine), Gaiflame (PC Engine) and Langrisser / Warsong.

The intention to translate the game for Western release was originally announced by Super Fighter Team back in 2019, but it would step away shortly afterwards. However, it seems Shinyuden has picked up the pieces, and the game will finally be released next year.



VIXEN 357 hits the West for the first time ‼️

The Mega Drive tactical RPG returns in an exclusive English physical edition from Shinyuden

Now available for pre-order!👇pic.twitter.com/knP0W6k7oE 💥BIG NEWS!VIXEN 357 hits the West for the first time ‼️The Mega Drive tactical RPG returns in an exclusive English physical edition from ShinyudenNow available for pre-order!👇 https://t.co/QkuQM08mbw December 12, 2025

"This cult classic tactical RPG is reaching the English-speaking market for the first time with a brand-new physical edition for the Sega Mega Drive and compatible consoles," a Shinyuden representative tells Time Extension.

"Staying true to the spirit of the original 1992 release, this edition includes exclusive items such as a registration card, collector’s card, postcard set, English manual, reversible poster, and more. Furthermore, the game offers a deep tactical experience featuring strategic freedom, permadeath mechanics, and narrative choices that impact the course of the story."

Pre-orders will be available on Shinyuden's website from December 12, 2025 (that's today), to March 27, 2026.