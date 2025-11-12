Following last week's foray into the '90s with the release of Namco's 1996 title Tokyo Wars, Hamster Corp, the company behind Arcade Archives, has decided to return to the '80s this week, announcing the upcoming release of Konami's mech-based fighting game Galactic Warriors.

Released in arcades in 1985, Galactic Warriors is a 2D fighting game that supports one to two players and is set in a futuristic world where robot fighting events using giant mechs have become popular across the galaxy.

At the beginning of the game, players have the option to pick between one of three "beloved" machines - including Samson, Gaea, and Posedion - and will then embark across various sci-fi-themed settings, such as planets and space stations, to battle other robots on their quest for glory.

This includes a robot clearly inspired by Giger's alien design, named Giger, and a suspiciously AT-AT-looking camel-shaped mech with a laser rifle strapped to its back.

The game was previously reissued on Windows and Xbox 360 in 2010, as part of Krome Studios and Microsoft Studios' Game Room service, but, at least to our knowledge, hasn't been released before on a Nintendo or Sony platform. That is all about to change, however, on November 13th, 2025, when Hamster releases across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

As with previous Arcade Archives releases, the Switch & PS4 versions will cost $7.99, and will come with online leaderboards, difficulty and screen settings, rewind, and multiple save slots.

The Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S Arcade Archives 2 versions, meanwhile, will be priced slightly higher ($9.99) and will also come with the addition of a bonus “TIME ATTACK MODE”.

You can watch a video of the game in action below: