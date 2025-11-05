After releasing the likes of Ridge Racer, Air Combat 22 and Aqua Jet, Hamster's Arcade Archive range has dug into some more obscure, older coin-ops – but it's back in the realm of Super System 22 this week thanks to the release of Namco's Tokyo Wars.

Released in 1996, the original arcade version of Tokyo Wars supported one to eight players, each sitting inside a battle tank. You can work as a team or against one another.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

It has never been ported to any home system, until now, although a spiritual successor in the form of Tank! Tank! Tank!, released in arcades in 2009 and on Wi U in 2012.

Tokyo Wars hits Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Thursday (November 6th, 2025).

It's worth noting that the standard version (on Switch and PS4) is limited to single-player; 4-player splitscreen is only available on the Arcade Archives 2 releases on Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.