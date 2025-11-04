Edia's 'Cho Aniki COLLECTION' is coming to PC, the publisher has revealed, with a Steam page having gone live to wishlist ahead of launch (thanks Gematsu!).

The collection, which includes the PC Engine shooters Cho Aniki (PC Engine) and Ai Cho Aniki (PC Engine), originally launched in Japan on the Nintendo Switch eShop at the end of last year, with an English version going live on Western storefronts back in January 2025.

But now it appears that Edia has set its sights on bringing the collection over to PC (via Steam), with this new version also being set to include the Switch edition's additional features (such as a rewind function, a visual mode, and a sound mode), alongside Steam achievements, Japanese and English language options, and controller support..

No release date was revealed as part of this announcement, but, according to the press release, it will cost 6,800 yen (7,480 yen including tax) at launch, which is pretty much the same as its Nintendo Switch release, which was priced at $44.99 in the US.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Cho Aniki, in case you're unaware, is a shoot 'em up game that was originally developed and released by Masaya in 1992 for the PC Engine Super CD-ROM² System, and is well known for its homoerotic overtones, offbeat humour, and Gradius-style gameplay. It later went on to inspire a bunch of follow-ups across the Super Famicom, PS1, Sega Saturn, WonderSwan, PS2, PSP, and mobile phones, but this collection only seems to be limited to the first two games.

Here's a description of the included games:

Cho Aniki (Released 12/25/1992)

The Emperor of Planet Builder, who has won the Galactic Bodybuilding Contest for 10 consecutive years, is worried that his planet's protein is running low. The Emperor, believing that "muscle is the greatest of virtues," has begun indiscriminately invading neighboring planets and building protein mining plants on them. Sensing an impending crisis, Idaten and Benten of the Heavenly World set out on a mission to achieve peace by destroying the Builder Army...



Ai Cho Aniki (Released 2/24/1995) Two years have passed since Idaten and Benten last fought. After the death of Emperor Roid, peace was restored to the galaxy, and people returned to lives of peace... Meanwhile, Idaten sensed disturbances again in the Builder Star System and went alone to investigate. His last known location was on Planet Builder! Upon hearing this, Benten dispatched two heroes, Adon and Samson, to search for Idaten and investigate the strange happenings on Planet Builder.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments!