Edia Co., Ltd. has announced it will be releasing the first Telenet Shooting Collection on Steam on November 10th, 2025.

Initially released on the Nintendo Switch eShop in Japan on June 8th, 2023, the collection was later brought over to the Western eShop in September of that same year, but had somehow never made its way onto PC or Steam in all that time since.

As Edia recently revealed, though, this is about to change next month, with the company gearing up to launch a free Telenet Shooting Collection Launcher, and four separate DLC add-ons (available at $4.99 each) that will allow players to experience a group of iconic shoot 'em up titles from legendary developer Telenet Japan and its various subsidiaries.

This includes the fast-paced tank shooter Grenada (1990), the helicopter action game Avenger (1990), the horizontal scroller Gaiares (1990), and the alien invasion shmup Psychic Storm (1992). Grenada and Gaiares are based on their Sega Mega Drive versions, while Psychic Storm and Avenger are instead modelled after their release on PC Engine hardware.

According to the developer/publisher, the games will include various video filters and display options, the option for customizable key configurations, compatibility with a wide range of controllers, and Steam Achievements. That's in addition to the ability to rewind the games, allowing you to learn each title at your own pace. A digital soundtrack is also scheduled to be released to coincide with its launch, with each title's soundtrack costing $1.99.

Here's a description of each game, provided by the developer:

- Granada: A fast-paced, all-direction scrolling tank shooter. Players pilot the armored vehicle Granada, strategically fixing fire direction to overcome waves of enemies and massive bosses.

- Avenger: A futuristic strategic helicopter shooter with mission-based branching scenarios and punishing difficulty. Pilot the cutting-edge combat chopper Avenger and reclaim the superweapon VOLOS.

- Gaiares: An inventive shooter where players absorb enemy weapons and turn them into their own devastating arsenal. As the pilot, defend Earth against the invaders in a desperate fight for survival.

-Psychic Storm: A two-player cooperative shooter packed with massive bosses, unique fighter transformations, and the ultimate “Psychic Storm” attack.

Will you be picking this up? Let us know in the comments! You can watch a trailer of the games in action below: