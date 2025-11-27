Donkey Kong Country is notable for its use of CGI visuals, but the game's music is almost as memorable.

David Wise teamed up with Eveline Fischer (now Novakovic) and Robin Beanland to produce the SNES platformer's acclaimed soundtrack, which includes songs like 'DK Island Swing' and 'Aquatic Ambience'.

The entire series is renowned for its excellent music, so it's remarkable to hear that, at one point, Wise was concerned that all the team's hard work might be thrown out the window.

Speaking to Retro Gamer magazine, Wise explains that he assumed at one point that Nintendo's legendary Koji Kondo would step in and compose the game's music:

"I was several months into development before I learned that Nintendo were happy with the music and both Eveline and I were okay to carry on creating the soundtrack."

In the same interview, Wise reveals that he wasn't aware of how beloved 'Aquatic Ambience' was until he was informed that it had a famous fan.

"It wasn't until I was midway through Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest that I read in a music magazine that Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails quite liked it," he says. "That was the first inkling that Aquatic Ambience had legs."

Donkey Kong Country is playable on Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to check out its fantastic music.