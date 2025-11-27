Darkworks' 2005 survival horror title Cold Fear is now part of GOG's Preservation Program, we're pleased to report.

Published by Ubisoft on PS2, Xbox and PC, Cold Fear stars US Coast Guard Tom Hansen, who, upon boarding a Russian whaler, discovers that the crew have been transformed into zombies by a rogue parasite.

While it garnered fairly lukewarm reviews at the time of release (launching in the same year as Resident Evil 4 certainly didn't help), Cold Fear's simulation of a rolling ship remains impressive; Hansen required nine times the number of animations one would typically see in a game of this type in order to react to the random movement of the ship.





As highlighted by Atari, which picked up the rights to the game this year, "the program ensures classic games remain playable on modern systems long after developer support ends. They also maintain the titles with dedicated tech support and improvements."

Cold Fear is currently discounted on GOG.com.