Earlier today, GOG announced that it had added Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition and Devil May Cry HD Collection to its digital storefront.

Both games are available DRM-free and will be included as part of the company's preservation program, meaning they will continue to get updates to ensure compatibility, even if they eventually get removed from sale in the future.

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is a remastered version of the 2008 title Devil May Cry 4 that was first published back in 2015 and featured new playable characters, cutscenes, and other tweaks to the original's gameplay.

Devil May Cry HD Collection, on the other hand, is a collection that includes the first three PS2 titles, remastered in high-definition. It was originally released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, before getting a release in 2018 for Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.

Unlike the GOG's rerelease of the Resident Evil 1 and Silent Hill 4: The Room (which restored content missing and cut content), it appears there aren't any exciting bells and whistles with this latest reissue. Instead, it simply represents another way to pick up the two games, with both Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition and Devil May Cry HD Collection being offered individually or in a bundle costing £39.99 (or 13.49 with the introductory discount applied).

In addition to this, a bunch of other games have also been to the preservation program too, including:

● Mortal Kombat 1+2+3

● Star Wars Rebellion

● Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded

● Voyage: Journey to the Moon

● Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive

● Populous™

● Star Trek™: Judgment Rites

● Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds

● Castles 1 & 2

● Earthworm Jim 2

● Imperium Galactica

What do you make of the news? Do you plan on picking up any of the above? Let us know in the comments!