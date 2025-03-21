Yesterday GOG announced that Silent Hill 4: The Room has been added to the GOG Preservation Program, bringing with it a bunch of improvements such as the restoration of missing PS2 content and support for modern controllers.

The fourth entry in the Silent Hill franchise, Silent Hill 4: The Room was first released on PC back in 2004. However, this release became notable among members of the game's community for lacking several of the original hauntings included in its PS2 counterpart that helped add to its disturbing overall atmosphere.

When GOG ended up bringing the game to modern operating systems in 2020, the problem with this missing content persisted, leading modders to develop their own fixes in the lack of anything official. But now, GOG has revealed that it has used the game's introduction to its new preservation program to visit this build, introducing some exciting quality-of-life improvements, including the reintroduction of this unsettling set pieces.

Adim Ziółkowski, the technical producer at GOG stated in a recent GOG update video, "It’s not clear why some of the hauntings were missing from the original PC release. But those were still in the code. So to fix it, it was a matter of finding those lines of code and re-enabling them."

He continued, "We also added support for modern controllers, like DualSense and more. [In addition to that], we also added hot plugging, meaning that you can unplug the controller and plug the other one, and vibrations."

To celebrate the game's arrival as part of the GOG preservation program, the game is now available to buy for £5.09, until April 3rd.

It appears Silent Hill 4: The Room isn't the only title to be joining the GOG preservation program either, with Monolith's F.E.A.R. Platinum, several Ultima games, Fallout 2, and various other classics being added, according to the March announcement (available here).