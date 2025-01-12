Update [ ]:

Yesterday, we reported that My Arcade's Bandai Namco and Capcom handheld is coming out this year after being left in the wilderness since the start of 2025, and today brings more good news from CES – we've got an update on the same company's range of Sega-licensed products.

As reported from the show floor by Gen X Grown Up, the Sega mini arcade cabs we saw this time last year are still on the way.

These are OutRun (includes the arcade OutRun and OutRunners), Shinobi (arcade Shinobi, Genesis Revenge of Shinobi, Shinobi III and Shadow Dancer), Streets of Rage (Streets of Rage and Streets of Rage 2 – it seems that Streets of Rage 3 has been removed) and Golden Axe (includes the Genesis titles Golden Axe, Golden Axe 2 and Golden Axe 3).

The Sonic unit shown off at CES 2026 includes Sonic, Sonic 2, Sonic Spinball and Sonic 3D Blast, and is already available for purchase, alongside another variant that is limited to two games: Sonic and Sonic 2.

Gen X Grown Up has it on "good authority" that these devices will ship in April of this year.

Original Story [ ]:

My Arcade has been demonstrating some of its upcoming products at CES 2025, including the Atari GameStation Go and a similar device that comes loaded with Capcom and Bandai Namco games – but it also had an OutRun-themed mini-arcade on display.

The "Racing Player Portable Retro Arcade" is a unit which has previously been used by My Arcade for Pole Position and features a 3.5-inch screen and steering wheel. It retails for $49.99.

No official images yet, but Jon from the GenXGrownup channel posted a video from CES '25 which showed it (or an early mock up version at any rate). Interestingly, it's got the proper OG Ferrari Testarossa sprite on the box. It also confirms OutRunners will also be on it! Bueno! pic.twitter.com/GQU5IVb4TK January 10, 2025

The upcoming OutRun version will feature authentic marquee and cabinet art and will include both the 1986 original and one of its many sequels – the System 32-powered 1993 title OutRunners.

OutRunners is considered by some fans to be one of the best entries in the entire franchise and pushes Sega's obsession with smoothly scaling 2D sprites to the absolute limit. Like many other System 32 games, it was simply too ambitious to be faithfully ported to Sega's home console at the time, the Mega Drive / Genesis, and the resultant port was so underwhelming that Sega didn't even bother to release it in North America, instead allowing Data East to handle distribution instead. It skipped Europe entirely.

The arcade original has never been made available to any home system, making this My Arcade release all the more interesting.

The other cabinets included in the range are: