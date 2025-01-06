Like many popular arcade games of the '80s, Sega's OutRun was ported to many home platforms, including the Mega Drive, Master System, PC Engine, ZX Spectrum, C64 and more.

It was also ported to the Commodore Amiga in 1989, a system which was more than capable of handling a decent conversion – but sadly, US Gold's port has gone down in gaming history as a complete mess. It was apparently ported from the Atari ST version, which means it doesn't make use of the Amiga's powerful blitter.

Just as was the case with Capcom's Final Fight, it falls to the Amiga community to give the 16-bit home computer the OutRun port it truly deserves.

A team led by Agermose (Thomas Jensen) is producing a new port for Amiga which promises to be much, much closer to the 1986 arcade original. It's expected to launch this October, just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Amiga itself.

The initial release will require an A1200 with a small amount of fast RAM, but the intention is to eventually produce a version which will run on the base A1200.

This port is not to be confused with another attempt to bring the coin-op to Amiga by Reassembler.