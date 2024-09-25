Today marks the 38th anniversary of Sega's arcade racer OutRun, and composer Hiroshi Kawaguchi has shared some original documents to social media to mark the occasion.

Amusingly, Kawaguchi reveals that the iconic track "Passing Breeze" was originally entitled "Passing Wind", but the name was changed because a US member of staff pointed out that it sounded like a Bronx Cheer.

"Apparently today, September 25th, marks the 38th anniversary of OutRun," says Kawaguchi on social media. "I'm so glad that it remains in everyone's memory. As a commemoration, I unearthed some documents from that time. Proof that the song title was "that" lol."

to commemorate the anniversary of Out Run, composer Hiro. unearthed some old documents bearing the title "Passing Wind"—the original title for "Passing Breeze", which was understandably changed after it went on location in the US🇯🇵 https://t.co/dgSwBClwwG September 25, 2024

Kawaguchi explains what happened: