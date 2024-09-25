Today marks the 38th anniversary of Sega's arcade racer OutRun, and composer Hiroshi Kawaguchi has shared some original documents to social media to mark the occasion.
Amusingly, Kawaguchi reveals that the iconic track "Passing Breeze" was originally entitled "Passing Wind", but the name was changed because a US member of staff pointed out that it sounded like a Bronx Cheer.
"Apparently today, September 25th, marks the 38th anniversary of OutRun," says Kawaguchi on social media. "I'm so glad that it remains in everyone's memory. As a commemoration, I unearthed some documents from that time. Proof that the song title was "that" lol."
Kawaguchi explains what happened:
"Passing wind" doesn't just mean wind blowing through, but also means passing a fart. So when we were doing location testing in the US, a local staff member pointed out, "This is a fart!" and so in the final version, it was changed to "Passing Breeze."