We recently reported on the very welcome news that the Argonaut brand was being resurrected and that the company would be bringing back the 3D platformer Croc.

We can now tell you that the exhumed Argonaut Games is teaming up with Ancient Machine to help launch the point-and-click adventure VICE Undercover.

"Set in a vibrant, alternate 1985 Miami where the internet is already prevalent, VICE Undercover immerses you in a world where drug cartels use advanced technologies such as video surveillance, satellite tracking, and online money transfers," says the official PR.





"As a result, computer hackers have become the most sought-after operatives in the ongoing turf wars. You play as Vida, an undercover detective in the Electronic Crime Unit, who has tracked down the cartel’s most notorious hacking crew and infiltrated their supercomputer—but only for one hour a day. Using Amigo OS, a retro-inspired operating system, Vida accesses encrypted databases filled with intel on criminals and corrupt officials. She must balance working for both the cartel and the ECU, making morally ambiguous choices with far-reaching consequences, all while facing the constant pressure of having her cover blown—However, in VICE Undercover, nothing is ever as it seems, and everyone has a hidden agenda."

Cos Lazouras, co-founder of Ancient Machine, had this to say about joining forces with the legendary developer of Star Fox:

VICE Undercover is all about pushing the genre’s creative boundaries with its complex, layered narrative and completely unique gameplay. Argonaut recognizing its potential is a huge validation of our vision, and we are thrilled to be working alongside Argonaut’s management team to deliver our debut title.

Argonaut's Jez San OBE, Mike Arkin, and Gary Sheinwald will join the advisory board of Ancient Machine, "bringing their wealth of experience and knowledge to the table."

San says:

We’ve known Cos for over 30 years, and when he told us that he had something a little bit different for us to check out, we immediately knew we wanted to become involved. It’s rare to find something so fresh and captivating. VICE Undercover is exactly that, and more.

Ancient Machine is described as a "micro-sized independent game studio" which was founded in 2019 and has staffers who have worked on games such as The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, PAYDAY, Asphalt, Wolverine: Adamantium Rage and The Amazing Spider-Man 3.