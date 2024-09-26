As you've probably already seen, Nintendo's Japanese museum is close to opening, and the internet has been flooded with preview images showing off exhibits, displays and – yes – merchandise.

As reported by our friends at Nintendo Life, the museum's shop is packed with goodies covering pretty much every era of the company's history, including Wii, N64, Game & Watch and Virtual Boy.

The inclusion of the latter seems to have surprised some people, given that the Virtual Boy is one of Nintendo's most high-profile flops.





Merchandise at new Nintendo Museum Will this put an end to the "Nintendo is ashamed of the Virtual Boy" stories?Merchandise at new Nintendo Museum pic.twitter.com/jPRBKPKq1M September 25, 2024

While it didn't sell particularly well, Nintendo has acknowledged the Virtual Boy previously; it appeared in Tomodachi Life, WarioWare and even as a bonus item in the 3DS StreetPass mode.

So it perhaps shouldn't come as a massive shock to see Nintendo promoting the Virtual Boy via shirts and other merch, but that doesn't make us want these items any less.

How much is a flight to Japan again?