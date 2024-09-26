Zanrai Interactive has just shown off Visegunne, a new shmup featuring big robots, lovely 2D visuals and a strong single-player story.

The game is listed as "coming soon" on Steam and is billed as a "non-bullet-hell shoot 'em up where explosive action unfolds around you."

Boasting "narrative-driven missions, a vast arsenal of weapons, and over-the-top visual effects," Visegunne sees you "pilot a soul-powered combat mech as you protect the colonies from a pro-Earth terrorist conspiracy."

Here's some more info:

Between missions, interact with your squad to uncover secrets about a post-apocalyptic Earth, visit shops to upgrade your arsenal, or customize your machine’s look in the garage. Each mission offers intuitive controls and scalable difficulty settings, welcoming both newcomers and seasoned veterans alike. Set in an era where the human soul is harnessed as a power source, join the DIVINITY SPACE DEFENSE CORPORATION's elite mercenaries to confront pro-Earth terrorists threatening the fragile peace of space. With a charismatic cast of characters, a killer soundtrack, and screen-melting effects, VISEGUNNE is a thrilling modern homage to retro action games.

If this all sounds like it's right up your street, then be sure to wishlist the game on Steam.