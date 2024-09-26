It's fair to say that we didn't see C-Smash VRS coming when it was initially announced.

A VR sequel to one of Sega's most obscure titles wasn't something many of us had on our 2023 bingo cards, but the game – developed by RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood – turned out to be one of the most enjoyable PSVR2 releases and has since launched on Meta Quest.

Today sees the launch of C-Smash VRS New Dimension, an update of the game which removes the need for a VR headset on PS5, bringing it even closer to Cosmic Smash, the Sega Naomi / Dreamcast game which inspired it.

"Finally playable in 3rd person like Cosmic Smash, SEGA’s arcade and Dreamcast game that started it all, C-Smash VRS New Dimension brings all of the acclaimed fun of the PS VR2 game to PS5 with a host of new gravity-defying moves and hundreds of animations," reads the PR.

"C-Smash VRS New Dimension offers a whole new kind of Hybrid Multiplayer, allowing PS5 players to play with other PS5 players, but also across dimensions with PS VR2 players. Fully immersed and physical or in third person, complete with a multitude of accessibility options - a world first for a sports title."

The game is available on PS5 today, but if you already own the original version, you can obtain the New Dimension update for free. A free PS5 Demo is also available.