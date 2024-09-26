Sony's recent State of Play broadcast gave us many pleasant surprises, but as retro gamers and lovers of classic JRPGs, the news that the PS1 versions of Lunar and its sequel are getting remasters was very welcome indeed.

Developed by GungHo, Lunar Remastered Collection is coming to PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox Series X/S, and updates Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete for a new generation. In case you didn't know, both games were originally released on the Sega CD and were updated for Sony's 32-bit hardware over 20 years ago.

The Western versions of the games were localised by Working Designs, a North American company founded by Victor Ireland that specialised in bringing over Japanese RPGs.

John Ricciardi – of 8-4 and Superdeluxe fame – has spotted something interesting about the trailer:

Interesting that they're using the Working Designs song... Does that mean they have access to the WD locs? https://t.co/aaGPIePF1Y September 25, 2024

While it's clear that a new singer has been drafted in for this version of the introduction song, the lyrics remain the same as those localised by Working Designs back in the '90s – so, if those lyrics are being used here, does that mean the Working Designs script is also being used?

Given WD no longer exists I do wonder how their stuff all played out. It’s also possible GA kept the song rights but not the game loc (for example) since music rights are often a bit more rigid. Hope we find out the details sooner or later! — John Ricciardi 🔜 TGS (@johntv) September 25, 2024

This speculation hasn't gone down well with everyone, it's fair to say:

I reeeeeeally hope that they don't stick with the Working Designs loc. I never liked their style. They also made the game waaay harder for absolutely no reason. — fe6 steel axe (@geekkun1) September 25, 2024