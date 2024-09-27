D4Enterprise has revealed that it will be bringing yet another PC-88 title to the Nintendo Switch next week, as part of its EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues.

This time it's the 1988 strategy RPG Silver Ghost, which was developed by Kure Software. The game will launch on October 3rd and will come with a translated main menu and "How to play" section, as well as a Japanese gallery featuring a bunch of artwork from the title.

The main game, meanwhile, will be presented pretty much as it was when it was originally released, which, in this case, means that it will only be available with Japanese subtitles with a few of the battle commands being listed in English.

Silver Ghost, in case you're in need of some additional context, is a title that combines strategy with real-time action and has previously been credited as an influence on The Shining Force series. It sees players take control of a character called Prince Lancelot as they gather troops and engage in battles to reclaim the throne of Camelot.

How this works is that players will decide their next move on a strategy map, before taking control of a default leader on the battlefield to lead an army into combat against various monsters and enemy soldiers. You can change who you can control while in battle and also issue orders to other soldiers for greater control, but your units typically won't follow anyone besides their leader, and each unit is designed with their own unique personality that will impact how well they react to commands.

The game will cost £5.39/€5.59/$6.49, depending on where you are in the world, and has also a 2-minute-long trailer on YouTube, which will give you a better idea of how it all looks in action.