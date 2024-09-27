I want one right now, recently bought a USA SNES NTSC version of Super Gameboy blind that did not function in end so have the correct cartridge shell.

If they or anyone provides a service to send shell in and do the work = ££££££/$$$$$$$, so get on it if you are a smart buisness!

Still have a Sinclair Spectrum power pack expertly soldered for me in 1992 by my engineering neighbour for my USA SNES NTSC bought in San Diego with Mario World system, Steetfighter 2 when it was released on day one in June/July, UN Squadron, and F Zero that works to this day!

I still vividly recall the retail outlet got SNES system from as it was on the border near Mexico, tax free as well, so substantial savings for USA residents by about 20%.

It was literally the buisest I have ever seen a games shop ever at that point, as everyone was coming in to buy Streetfighter on day one taking time off work, must have been one of the first instances of this phenonemon, maybe Mario 3 predates it.

$65 with exchange rate at £1 = $2 meant half price games for a 12 year old that had saved up all his pocket money for 12 months and washed loads of neighbours cars Spring/early Summer before vacation to get everything I wanted.

First and best console as well ever after just having an Acorn and Amiga computers!

Saved quite a bit on grey importers charging £100 for SF2 back in the day!

Going through customs with the boxed system under my arm and games in suitcase, expertly packed to prevent damage was the most nervous I have ever felt as a kid, my face would have dropped if they stopped me!

Then the wait for the soldering and getting correct leads from Shekhana Consoles in the mail for the Phillips 8833 Mk II Monitor and expanded the screen at the back to make SF2 full screen and running at full speed 17.5% faster than the unplayable PAL ports! Having an NTSC system back then was the height of cool!

So many amazing games first 12 months of SNES in USA from September 91 to Autumn 92.

Mario World

F Zero

Pilotwings

Actraiser

Super Ghouls n Ghosts

UN Squadron

Super Castlevania IV

Zelda III Link to Past

Mystical Ninja

Super Mario Kart

Even more forgotten no doubt, best first year launch line up of all time for a console IMO!

I just bought the official Nintendo Super Gameboy colour guide actually as well with big features on likes of Metroid, Links Awakening, Mario Land 2, and detailed visual instructions guide plus troubleshooting section. Very nice.

Plus just got a minty jet black Gameboy Colour yesterday with 12 month warranty from one of the best retro shops in UK!

Looking for link to top Original Gameboy games now on Time Extension as these console best of lists are great for collecting checklist. Ah here it is...

