The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is one of the best entries in the series, and has already benefitted from not one but two excellent updates – the Game Boy Color 'DX' version and, more recently, the Switch remaster.

However, there are some people who swear by the original Game Boy version, and a new ROM hack aims to make it even more enjoyable via Super Game Boy support.

Dubbed 'Super Awakening', the hack is designed to work on the SNES and features expanded controls, a customisable inventory and other gameplay enhancements – such as 'Quick Dash' and 'Quick Lift', which make the whole interface experience more streamlined.

For example, while your sword and shield remain equipped to the A and B buttons, you can use the SNES controller's X and Y buttons to access other items. These can be cycled through using the L and R shoulder buttons, which means you spend less time in the inventory menu.

This hack works on original SNES hardware using the Super Game Boy and also works on the Analogue Pocket. You can download it here.