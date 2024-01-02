Resident Evil 2 is considered by many to be one of the high points of Capcom's zombie-slaying franchise, and the recent remake went down a storm on modern systems.

However, homebrew developer PerroAutonamo has taken a different route by reimagining the PS1 classic as a first-person shooter, complete with old-school tank controls (thanks, GamesRadar).

As you can see from the footage below, it's looking mighty impressive; a really neat mix of the original 32-bit visuals and modern-day graphical effects.

If you fancy checking this one out for yourself, head over to PerroAutonomo's itch.io page.