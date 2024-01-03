Nichibutsu's vertical action scroller Mighty Guy is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 tomorrow, Famitsu reports.

Released back in the arcades in 1986, the game has been described online as a cross between Nichibutsu's earlier title Ninja Emaki and Capcom's vertical run-and-gun shooter Commando.

It sees players take control of a tank-top-wearing soldier as they blast, punch, and kick their way through hordes of enemy fighters, collecting pickups like ammunition, new weapons, and power pills, to defeat an evil supercomputer called "Zelda".

It can be played with one or two players and will be available from Thursday 4th January. You can watch some footage of the game in action below: