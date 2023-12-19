Japanese company Archipel – which is focused on celebrating the history of game development in the country – recently held its Archipel Caravan event in Tokyo.

During the event, a live talk between former Capcom staffers Shinji Mikami and Hideki Kamiya took place, and the pair covered a lot of ground.

Twitter user @Genki_JPN covers a lot of the key points below, but the big takeaway for us is that Mikami – who directed the original Resident Evil and one of its most celebrated sequels, Resident Evil 4 – stated that he's not interested in returning to the series again.

Since leaving Capcom, Mikami has had roles at PlatinumGames and Tango Gameworks, the latter being a studio he founded. He has since left Tango Gameworks, where he made The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2.





- Kamiya-san was very nervous to be on stage with Mikami-san and respects him a lot.

- Kamiya said Mikami taught him all he knows.

- Mikami is not interested in working on the Resident Evil series again.

-… Some interesting points from the Shinji Mikami x Hideki Kamiya live talk!- Kamiya-san was very nervous to be on stage with Mikami-san and respects him a lot.- Kamiya said Mikami taught him all he knows.- Mikami is not interested in working on the Resident Evil series again.-… pic.twitter.com/jtrXiWZLec December 18, 2023

Another interesting point to note is that Kamiya, who recently parted company with PlatinumGames, is keen to return to the Viewtiful Joe series for a third entry.

It's also noted that Dino Crisis never comes up during the chat, which is a surprise when you consider how much ground Mikami and Kamiya cover. It would seem the series isn't at the forefront of Mikami's mind, which is a shame, as we'd love to see a new entry.