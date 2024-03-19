Game Arts has trademarked "Lunar", sparking speculation that the company has plans for the classic JRPG franchise.

The trademark was filed on March 11th in Japan, and was spotted by Gematsu, which wisely points out that companies trademarking IP they already own doesn't necessarily mean any new projects are forthcoming – so it's perhaps wise to keep expectations in check.

The Lunar series began in 1992 with Lunar: The Silver Star on the Sega CD. This was followed by a sequel, Eternal Blue, on the same platform in 1994. Both games were localised in North America by Working Designs, and both would also be remade for the PS1 and Saturn later in the decade.

The series continued with Lunar: Sanposuru Gakuen (a Game Gear spin-off from 1996), Mahō Gakuen Lunar! (a 1997 remake of Sanposuru Gakuen for the Saturn) and Lunar: Dragon Song (Nintendo DS, 2005).

The original 1992 game has been remade twice, too, as Lunar Legend (GBA, 2002) and Lunar: Silver Star Harmony (PSP, 2009). It is also available on smartphones as Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch.

In total, the series has sold over a million units.