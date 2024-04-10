We can still recall how utterly shocked we were when we first heard that Sega's Cosmic Smash was getting a VR-flavoured revival. The Dreamcast original was the most cult of cult classics, and the sheer notion of it being revisited with a modern-day, immersive sequel felt perfect – Cosmic Smash really belongs in VR, after all.

Initially announced as a PS VR2 exclusive, C-Smash VRS has now been released on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and PICO 4 (we're also getting a VR-less version for PS5, too) – all of which is excellent news, because the more people that get to experience this game, the better. Simply put, C-Smash VRS is the perfect way to update the 2001 original, and its shift to the cable-free Quest line of headsets makes things even more immersive and seamless.

To recap, if you haven't already played the PS VR2 version, C-Smash VRS is like a fusion of Atari's Breakout and the real-world game of Squash. Each level presents you with a wall of blocks which must be removed using a ball and your trusty paddle. Like all of the best VR games, it doesn't take long for you to be totally immersed in the experience, and the hardware does an excellent job of matching your physical swings to the in-game action; the only slightly jarring element is the need to shift your character's position using the analogue stick – but this becomes second nature after a while.