We can still recall how utterly shocked we were when we first heard that Sega's Cosmic Smash was getting a VR-flavoured revival. The Dreamcast original was the most cult of cult classics, and the sheer notion of it being revisited with a modern-day, immersive sequel felt perfectCosmic Smash really belongs in VR, after all.

Initially announced as a PS VR2 exclusive, C-Smash VRS has now been released on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and PICO 4 (we're also getting a VR-less version for PS5, too) – all of which is excellent news, because the more people that get to experience this game, the better. Simply put, C-Smash VRS is the perfect way to update the 2001 original, and its shift to the cable-free Quest line of headsets makes things even more immersive and seamless.

To recap, if you haven't already played the PS VR2 version, C-Smash VRS is like a fusion of Atari's Breakout and the real-world game of Squash. Each level presents you with a wall of blocks which must be removed using a ball and your trusty paddle. Like all of the best VR games, it doesn't take long for you to be totally immersed in the experience, and the hardware does an excellent job of matching your physical swings to the in-game action; the only slightly jarring element is the need to shift your character's position using the analogue stick – but this becomes second nature after a while.

Indeed, the game's ability to both challenge and relax the player is remarkable. The clean, minimalistic visuals (which build brilliantly on the original game's aesthetic) and glorious soundtrack (featuring contributions from DJ Ken Ishii, Danalogue and UNKLE) allow C-Smash VRS to attain an almost zen-like status. Online play elevates the experience even more; modes like Infinity – where you're facing a constant stream of advancing blocks – are great fun when played in co-op with another person, while the competitive modes offer a wide variety of options to keep things fresh.

Playspace could be a potential issue with some players – we found ourselves hitting furniture on more than one occasion during the review period – but the option to play the game from a seated position solves this and also means it's a more accessible game. Speaking of which, it's also possible to toggle between left and right-handed controls, which is most welcome. Returning to the topic of space, because you're not restricted by being tethered to a console, it's much easier to find the ideal room within your house (or outside, if your WiFi reaches).

C-Smash VRS was lauded as one of PS VR2's best games, and its shift to Quest 3 has only improved things; without having to worry about a cable attached to your headset, you can move more freely, giving the game a subtle yet significant boost in immersion. If you're looking for a game which will give you a good workout and flood you with fine-tuned synesthesia, then you really need to check out C-Smash VRS.