The publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood are bringing C-Smash VRS to Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and PICO 4 headsets later this year on April 4th, 2024 (thanks IGN!).

The game, which is a love letter to the cult 2001 Sega Arcade/Dreamcast title Cosmic Smash, combines a futuristic, low-gravity version of squash with action-puzzle gameplay, and features music from DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), music legend UNKLE, and synth artist Danalogue. It was released on PS5 back in June of last year for the PlayStation VR2, and received a ton of praise at the time from publications like VGC, PC Mag UK, and Creative Bloq.





Pre-Orders go Live today at 6pm GMT (10am PST) with an initial 10% off for a limited time only.

Our friends over at Push Square, meanwhile, gave it a respectable score of 7 out of 10, labelling it "a brilliantly restorative VR experience" and "yet another fine addition to Sony’s roster of VR titles", but criticizing its matchmaking and lack of content at launch. Since then, RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood have continued building on the experience with global leaderboards being added back in January, in addition to various other tweaks and enhancements.

So if you didn't have the chance to experience the game back when it was released on PS5, and happen to have any of the corresponding headsets listed above, now's your chance to finally check it out.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the Meta Quest 2 & 3 versions of the game below: