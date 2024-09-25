Hamster Corp has announced yet another sale on its Taito Arcade Archives' library of classic reissues (thanks @ohfivepro!).

The 50% off sale applies to 10 titles from the legendary arcade publisher Taito and is active across the Nintendo Switch eShop and the PlayStation store in Japan, as well as some regional storefronts in the West.

According to the store pages for the games, the sale will reportedly end on October 9th in the UK and October 10th in the US, and will see the prices of the chosen games reduced to just £2.89 from their usual starting price of £5.29 on PlayStation and £3.14 from £6.29 on Switch. This means it's a pretty great time to nab some of these titles for slightly cheaper than normal if you've yet to get around to buying them.

https://t.co/XrM1swN4X7 As one Taito sale ends, another one begins. 10 more of their Arcade Archives titles get a 50% discount including the only ever port of the 3 screen version of Darius II #アーケードアーカイブス #アケアカ #タイトー September 24, 2024

Here is the full list of titles that are included:

All of these titles are available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the US and the UK, except for Wild Western which was only released on the Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK, and Space Cruiser, which is PlayStation-only in the UK.