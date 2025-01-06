Following the release of the NES Classic Edition and the SNES Classic Edition, many fans were hoping to see Nintendo give the same treatment to some of their other classic machines, with the N64 proving to be a particularly popular request.

However, in the years since, there's been no official announcement from Nintendo about whether it intends to make a miniature device based on the N64, suggesting the company either has no plans to launch an N64 Classic Edition or is at the very least keeping its cards extremely close to its chest.

As a result, it has fallen to others outside of the company to fill the void in the absence of anything official, and that's precisely what Retroflag appears to be doing, with the release of the 64Pi.

This is a new case that allows anyone to construct the N64 Mini they've always dreamed about with a Raspberry Pi 5, a few simple steps, and no 3D printing.

The YouTuber Madlittlepixel recently shared a video going over the process of building the DIY device (this includes installing the Raspberry Pi 5 board, downloading Batocera, and setting up the UI to look a little nicer with box art, gameplay footage, and custom bezels) and it certainly looks the part. So if you've been looking for a way to build your very own N64 mini, with minimal effort, this may be a decent solution for you.

The case is currently priced at $29.99 on Amazon. You can also grab the Raspberry Pi 5 here.