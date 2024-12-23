Sega's Western CEO Shuji Utsumi may have shot down the idea of emulation-based mini-consoles for Saturn and Dreamcast, but that doesn't mean we're not getting any Sega-related micro-hardware full stop.

Retro hardware firm MyArcade has just announced that it has signed a deal with Sega to produce "retro gaming devices featuring Sonic, OutRun, Shinobi, and more". These devices will be shown off during CES 2025, which is due to take place between January 7th and 10th, 2025.

The silhouettes shown on social media suggest that these products will fall within MyArcade's Micro Player tabletop arcade range, which sell for between $39.99 and $59.99.

SEGA and My Arcade® team up to launch retro gaming devices featuring Sonic, OutRun, Shinobi, and more! See them first at CES 2025, Jan 7–10, My Arcade booth #15146 (Central Hall) in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/Hg7dGnwbWm December 23, 2024

MyArcade's range includes devices produced under licence from Atari, Taito, Namco and Capcom and includes games such as Tetris, Pole Position, Space Invaders, Street Fighter and Pac-Man.

Sega has previously inked similar deals with companies like AtGames, which produced a range of products based on classic Sega hardware which left much to be desired.

It was assumed by many that the Genesis / Mega Drive Mini was an attempt by Sega to make up for the somewhat shoddy nature of AtGames' devices; this new deal with MyArcade suggests that the company is returning to its old ways when it comes to leveraging its classic IP.

Sega has, up until this deal, refused to allow its name to appear on products produced via licencing deals. Only products produced by Sega itself could have the name on the packaging – which is why licenced games like Streets of Rage 4 and Panzer Dragoon Remake don't have the logo on the box. It would seem that Utsumi has decided to relax this policy.