Onkyo is launching its officially-branded Saturn wireless headphones and wireless charger in Japan tomorrow, it has been revealed.

Sales start tomorrow, December 19th at 3 pm Japanese time.

The "true wireless" headphones cost 15,500 Yen (approximately £80), while the charger – which is shaped like a Saturn CD-ROM – is 4,400 Yen (around £22).

Even the packaging is spot-on: