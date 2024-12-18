@Zeebor15 Basically, '98 and '02 have traditionally been among the most popular Neo Geo entries for competitive play (if not the top 2 in popularity among the Neo Geo games). Each one is a "dream match" game that isn't considered canon to the main storyline, sort of a "what if" scenario where they can do stuff like bring back characters who are dead in the canon storyline.

Each of them also caps off an arc from the overall KoF series and is kind of an "ultimate version" celebration of that arc that otherwise has a shared story (and often similar mechanics).

In fact, each of these four releases represents one of the four main arcs in the KOF series:

'98 - dream match game for the Orochi arc ('94-'98)

'02 - dream match game for the NESTS saga ('99-'02)

XIII - the final game in the Ash Saga ('03, XI, and XIII - XII is generally excluded and has no significant story implications, almost feels more like a tech demo for what was at the time a "next gen" KOF after the 10 games on Neo Geo and KOF XI on Atomiswave hardware)

XIV - the first game in a new 4th arc for the series now known as the New Age Saga, or has been referred to as the Shun'ei Saga or Verse Saga (currently consisting of XIV, XV, and the canonical spinoff of SNK Heroines Tag Frenzy)