French publisher Pix'n Love is marking the 30th birthday of the King of Fighters series by releasing four classic entries in limited edition form across PS4 and Switch.
The games will be King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition (PS4), King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match (PS4), King of Fighters XIII Global Match (PS4 and Switch) and King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition (PS4).
Each will come in a special Neo Geo "Shock Box" and will be limited to 330 copies apiece.
Preorders go live tomorrow (December 19th) at 4 p.m. UK time.