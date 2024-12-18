Sega of Japan has announced that it is teaming up with clothing firm Geeks Rule to create a series of items which use "past advertising visuals", one of which was featured in the pages of the British adult comic, Viz.

The example shown features the "Daphne had never been fulfilled until Mega Drive came" ad, which ran in the magazine in 1990.

Here's the original advertisement:

In keeping with the mature nature of the long-running comic, other advertisements printed by Sega in Viz featured jokes about sex, genitalia and toilet humour. One Sonic advert, for example, featured the slogan "What's blue and pisses all over everything?"

Viz, in case you weren't aware, is British adult comic founded in 1979 by Chris Donald. Some of its most famous characters include Roger Mellie, Nobby's Piles, Johnny Fartpants, Buster Gonad and Sid the Sexist. It even got its own home computer game in 1991, thanks to Virgin Interactive.

The shirt will be sold at a special pop-up store between December 18th and 25th in Laforet Harajuku.